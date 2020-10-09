Of property options and market distortions

IT emerged early in the year that private property developers were re-issuing options to purchase (OTPs) to buyers upon expiry, effectively extending the option period for buyers who might not have had their financing lined up for the purchase.

The government finally clamped down on the practice on Sept 28, urging greater financial prudence for buyers. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we look at whether the new restrictions will rein in property market distortions.

At the age of 14, Omar Shokur fled Afghanistan with his family in 1990. The escape shattered his relatively privileged life as a diplomat's son, but sowed seeds of resilience. In The Raffles Conversation, the Asia chief executive of Indosuez Wealth Management tells how he rebuilt his life, and the lessons that stayed with him.

The reduction in fees charged by financial advisors for CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) products has kicked in, effective Oct 1. Financial advisory firm Endowus explains the implications for your CPF investments in a new column that kicks off this weekend, The Science Of Wealth, that aims to give actionable tips for the wealth-conscious investor.

Despite doom and gloom in the economic backdrop, corporates from airlines to cruise operators managed to raise record volumes in bonds in the second quarter. The Insights from CFA Society Singapore column sets out how they got creative for cash.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

And in the Health page, a look at non-invasive, ultrasound-based facelift.