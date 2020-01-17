Pumped up kicks: the sneaker resale boom

SNEAKERS have had a phenomenal run. Big-name collaborations with the biggest sports shoe brands have elevated footwear from casual to cool to highly coveted. Yet, years into the rise of the supersneaker, the hype doesn't seem to have died down.

Instead, the resale market has exploded, with S$200 shoes trading on well-established secondary market platforms for many times their original price. We look at the market, and how scarcity and strategy have turned the sneaker into an investment-like commodity, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

For Teresa Carlson, cloud computing has brought both revelation and revolution, in the way people, businesses and governments do things. The global head of Amazon Web Services' public sector practice shares what makes her optimistic about technology, in The Raffles Conversation.

Young investors who are starting to accumulate savings as they start on their career would do well to read this weekend's This Time Is Different, where our columnist dishes out "Investment Advice I wish I Knew When I Was 25 Years Old".

CFA Singapore Insights expands on the evolution of green financing in Singapore, highlighting how one early adopter, Frasers Property, has been tapping green funding for its capital management strategy.

While we continue to make strides in gender diversity, the question we need to ask is: Why do we accept it when women lose? Sass & The City does some soul-searching.

If you, like many others, are looking for a quick-fix to seasonal weight gain, could intermittent fasting and low-carb diets be the answer? Our Health page considers the two regimes.