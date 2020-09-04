Putting minimum wage under scrutiny

IN A recession, the argument for a minimum wage appears to fly in the face of logic. It's "not a good time", detractors say, immediately pointing to how it increases costs for already distressed business and could lead to more job losses.

Yet earlier this week, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said that the government "will keep an open mind" about various ideas to strengthen social safety nets, including the minimum wage. The matter continued to come up in debate in Parliament during the week.

In Brunch in this Saturday's edition of The Business Times Weekend, economists set out the issues that come up with a minimum wage, and explain where Singapore's "minimum wage plus" version - the Progressive Wage Model - comes up short.

Teo Swee Ann began tinkering with tech at a young age. Today, the chief executive of Shanghai-based Espressif Systems is fuelling creativity with his firm's microchips. He shares his story with The Raffles Conversation.

The US equities market is on the up and up, even though the economy looks like it is firmly down and out. Should investors throw caution to the wind and jump in? Our Chart View columnist says the technical indicators bear careful watching.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

And in our Insights from CFA Society Singapore column, we see why it is crucial for investment professionals to keep records of all documents that substantiate research and reasons for actions or recommendations.

For those tired of the coldly hip industrial vibe that many cocktail bars wear, Barfly suggests a visit to The Elephant Room, where culture is placed front and centre.

McLaren may be famous for supercars, but it says its new GT is practical enough for the daily slog to the office or a run to the shops. The Steering Column discovers the softer side of a hardcore brand.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe