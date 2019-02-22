Shaken and stirred

AS Singapore's cocktail scene flourishes, bars seem to be popping up faster than you can shake a swizzle stick at. What might seem like a cool passion project that will win many friends is in fact a never-ending shift of planning, hard work and keeping a close eye on costs.

BT goes behind the scenes of three popular bars to find out what it takes to stand out, in Brunch in The Business Times Weekend this Saturday.

In The Raffles Conversation, Visa CEO Alfred Kelly shares his vision to smoothen and speed up e-commerce.

It's a time for caution in US equities, with expected returns projected to be lower compared to other markets. But there are still opportunities to be taken, as Fund Watch shows in our Investing & Wealth section.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

CFA Singapore Insights analyses the utilities sector, setting out the key fundamentals that investors need to keep an eye on. And The Fool's Eye View trains its sights on listed airport stocks, which, in volatile times, can offer a flight to safety.

The Finish Line previews the Asia Pilates Summit taking place in March, which will mark the coming of age of the Pilates industry in Singapore.

Our resident Barfly examines the multi-faceted martini, a seemingly infinitely changeable cocktail.

While classic drinks can certainly be improved with evolution, human mutations brought on by today's beauty apps are definitely a cause for concern, says our Saturday Soapbox columnist.

And in Gearhead, can LG's latest and greatest V40 Thinq smartphone fend off its rivals?

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe