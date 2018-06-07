Singapore's new breed of farmer in Weekend magazine

IF YOU think Singapore is a barren, import-only city with no local produce, look again. A growing breed of artisanal producers and suppliers are farming or fishing for ingredients of such high quality that savvy fine-dining chefs are making them the focus of their menus.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, find out how these chefs are driving the demand for locavore produce - be it wild fish caught from local waters; farmed quail, frogs or oysters; dairy or bespoke greens.

With many choices available right on our doorstep, you may never want to eat imported food again.

We also speak to Lai Chang Wen, co-founder of logistics startup Ninja Van, who shares his experience in growing a business that now employs 1,000 members of staff, supervising 10,000 drivers in some 500 cities, delivering 200,000 parcels a day.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

If you're looking to spruce up your home, the latest furniture and accessories that made their debut in the recent Milan Design Fair are starting to trickle into an upscale showroom near you. Check out what's in store, and if you're also in need of gift ideas for the man in your life, our Father's Day gift guide has got you covered.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe