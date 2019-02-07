You are here

Home > Weekend

Standout timepieces from top watch fair

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190207_JEBLURB7_3688645.jpg

WATCH aficionados, get set for a grand buffet in Friday's issue of BT Weekend magazine. Dig into the dazzling options on show recently at the biggest watch fair of the year - the 29th Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) - which saw top brands unveiling their latest designs and innovations in Geneva.

There was something for every taste: from Panerai watches for smaller wrists to candy-coloured bonbons from Richard Mille's latest sold-out collection. There was also controversy, in the form of Audemars Piguet's newly launched Code 11:59 collection, which divided critics and collectors in their response to the brand's new look. As for the rest - IWC, Hermes, Montblanc, Ulysse Nardin, A Lange & Sohne and more - look out for your favourite from standout timepieces on show.

Meanwhile, we speak with Patrick Flores, the newly installed artistic director of Singapore Biennale 2019, who is hoping to recalibrate the premier event - which has been criticised as lacking focus - with the apt title "Every Step In The Right Direction". The focus now is on artists who are taking steps to transform the world.

If you're contemplating yet another romantic Valentine's Day dinner on Feb 14, do something different instead as we offer suggestions for food-related couple activities on this collectively special occasion. Also, decide if Stamford Raffles' achievements for Singapore were real or fake news; look at how a glass wall does wonders for privacy and style in a conservation shophouse; and take a walk through Singapore's past with the help of augmented reality, among other intriguing feature stories and scoops.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
4 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
5 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file73ygyu9di07ofr7296w.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says China 'theft' of US jobs and wealth must end

AK_kimtrump_0602.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim on Feb 27-28 in Vietnam

doc73ynqw46dzl5zgmganu_doc73xtcuxzr4n1xwrik7k.jpg
Feb 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ultimate Software agrees to US$11b buyout by investor group

Feb 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS named Central Bank of the Year by London-based publisher Central Banking

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening