Standout timepieces from top watch fair

WATCH aficionados, get set for a grand buffet in Friday's issue of BT Weekend magazine. Dig into the dazzling options on show recently at the biggest watch fair of the year - the 29th Salon International De La Haute Horlogerie (SIHH) - which saw top brands unveiling their latest designs and innovations in Geneva.

There was something for every taste: from Panerai watches for smaller wrists to candy-coloured bonbons from Richard Mille's latest sold-out collection. There was also controversy, in the form of Audemars Piguet's newly launched Code 11:59 collection, which divided critics and collectors in their response to the brand's new look. As for the rest - IWC, Hermes, Montblanc, Ulysse Nardin, A Lange & Sohne and more - look out for your favourite from standout timepieces on show.

Meanwhile, we speak with Patrick Flores, the newly installed artistic director of Singapore Biennale 2019, who is hoping to recalibrate the premier event - which has been criticised as lacking focus - with the apt title "Every Step In The Right Direction". The focus now is on artists who are taking steps to transform the world.

If you're contemplating yet another romantic Valentine's Day dinner on Feb 14, do something different instead as we offer suggestions for food-related couple activities on this collectively special occasion. Also, decide if Stamford Raffles' achievements for Singapore were real or fake news; look at how a glass wall does wonders for privacy and style in a conservation shophouse; and take a walk through Singapore's past with the help of augmented reality, among other intriguing feature stories and scoops.

