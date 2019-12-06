Taking on mental health in the office

"I HAD no idea he was depressed." That sentence is too often uttered after we have "discovered" that someone is in need of help. Yet it also expresses the same sentiment experienced by those who are struggling. A friend, sibling or colleague could very well be "functioning" perfectly well in the office - and in fact could be an outperformer - but yet be laden down on the inside with dread every day and not know why.

This Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, a professional who struggled with what's called workplace depression gives a personal take on mental ill-health. Read it in our Brunch feature.

Can robots and humans co-exist safely and happily? How do we teach values to artificial intelligence? World-leading AI scientist Ben Goertzel breezes through those burning questions in The Raffles Conversation.

Gold is showing signs of bullishness and a continued rally, but don't hit the buy button just yet, says Daryl Guppy in his Chart View column.

While the convenience and efficiency of extreme connectivity are well known, the resultant risks are considerably less understood. CFA Singapore Insights sounds a warning bell on the steadily mounting cyber risks facing our entire system of payments, borrowing and saving.

Doing well at an interview shouldn't just involve answering questions that are asked of you. In Management Unleashed, John Bittleston explains why engaging the person who is interviewing you is good strategy - and fun.

The Finish Line reviews the 2019 Formula One season, which still belongs to Lewis Hamilton but saw the emergence of several young guns.

It's officially party season, and, let's be honest, it's too late now to try to lose a few kilos before you hit the circuit. Fear not. Find out how to look your best with a few tips and tricks, in Life & Culture.