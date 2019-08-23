You are here

The business of higher education

Fri, Aug 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190823_MLWEEKEND23_3871374.jpg

STUDYING locally for a foreign degree is a popular option. Yet in the last 10 years, a number of high-profile overseas universities running campuses out of Singapore have pulled out, often citing enrolment or financial difficulties.

As Singapore's focus on tertiary education turns to courses that are relevant to the local economy, how has the landscape for higher education changed? We find out from old and new players in the "global schoolhouse" business, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

The media sector's most respected ad man, Martin Sorrell, has started from scratch again. Post WPP, he's very much back in the saddle with S4 Capital, he tells The Raffles Conversation, and more than ready to take on the Goliaths of the advertising world.

Money makes the world go round, but does it make you happy? The answer, as This Time Is Different columnist Leonardo Drago says, is no.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And what of the future of money? Facebook's Libra has got more flak than fans, but perhaps it represents a critical wake-up call - to reflect on the monetary system as it is currently constructed, says our CFA Singapore Insights column.

Big Pharma is big business, and for an investor, this spells a lucrative sector with strong, steady ROE. The Fool's Eye View shows why a spoonful of medicine is a balm for your portfolio.

If you feel you need more protection (or indeed, more surveillance), Gearhead has a solution: the Arlo Ultra, the brand's new flagship wireless security camera system.

And in our Health page this weekend, a look at how climate change has affected the health of our eyes.

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbiz_230819_1.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

SMEs going global open door for banks to grow corporate credit cards

BP_The Hour Glass_230819_2.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Consumer

Singapore one of 4 markets to post double-digit growth in Swiss watch imports in H1

BT_20190823_PGJO23_3871345.jpg
Aug 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC law firm downsizes after managing partner Jeffrey Ong's scandal

