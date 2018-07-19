THE SUN was beating down relentlessly in the little French town of Le Mans two weekends ago, but it was literally raining cars - 8,500 shiny, scrubbed racing machines from as far back as 1925 which were assembled for the biennial auto fashion show that is the legendary Le Mans Classic. Check out Friday's issue of Weekend magazine as we get a close-up look at the greatest auto show on earth.

Over 135,000 spectators from around the world gathered at the legendary Circuit de la Sarthe to watch the action as classic cars from different eras competed in different races, speeding along the 13 km circuit at speeds close to if not faster than Formula 1 race cars. Apart from the race action, visitors also got to experience the history and legend of this medieval city which was the birthplace of England's King Henry II in the 12th century.

Also in Friday's issue, we speak to Designer of the Year Hans Tan, who says that if not for a pamphlet that fell out of his university prospectus, he might not have studied industrial design and become one of Singapore's top creative talents.

And if you've been hankering for food that you enjoyed overseas, chances are you'll find it in Singapore as more F&B operators go the franchise route instead of creating new dining concepts. At the same time, find out how an art gallery owner decorates his home and fill your culture quota at a string of provocative plays being presented at the ongoing Singapore Theatre Festival.

