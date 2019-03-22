You are here

The Hyflux story so far, in BT Weekend

Fri, Mar 22, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AS the Hyflux saga continues, we take a look back at the history of the Tuaspring project, retracing how it kicked off, how it was financed, and how the funding model floundered. Read the story so far, in Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

Our Raffles Conversation this week is with Hartmut Jenner, CEO of Kärcher, world market leader in cleaning technology. He shares why two of the German company's biggest strengths are its family-owned nature and its culture of innovation.

Greed, in effect, is what moves markets. It is also the poison that causes much suffering and throws whole systems off balance. Our Value Insights columnist shares why greed is not good.

In This Time Is Different, a look into why an overly pessimistic outlook makes it very difficult to be a successful equity investor.

Switching jobs might bring about better monetary returns, but it does not necessarily equate to greater satisfaction. Cubicle Files finds out what job seekers wished they knew before making the switch and the red flags to watch out for.

Much has been made of extending the retirement age, to improve financial security as we face the prospects of living to 100. But how should we prepare ourselves - and our children - for longevity, and how can companies play their part? Find out in Life & Culture.

What makes an Old Fashioned old-fashioned? Barfly investigates, and also finds new takes on the vintage drink that don't take away from its classic character.

Eyeing a new device? Gearhead tells why the Galaxy S10+ is Samsung's best smartphone to date.

