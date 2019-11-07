The latest buzzword for the burnt out

LIKE any professional, there comes a time when you get so burned out that you can't take it anymore. That's when thoughts of detox retreats or wellness getaways come to mind, where you're taught to break bad eating habits, get your fitness levels up and have your chronic ailments treated. But if you feel a weekend or even a week's retreat isn't enough to really recalibrate your life, you're not alone.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we find out why more high fliers are opting for wellness sabbaticals - the latest buzzword in health-related tourism. Similar to sabbaticals, it's about taking an extended break from work in wellness resorts that craft long-term programmes of a month and beyond, but without totally cutting yourself off from your job. Those who go on it say they sleep better, are healthier and more productive, and more loyal to their companies which let them go on the sabbatical in the first place.

Elsewhere, we talk to Sam Shank - now the head of hotels at Airbnb, but once a startup entrepreneur whose last minute hotel booking app was acquired by the Internet giant. His advice for other startup entrepreneurs? Don't do it.

If you're wondering why your dim sum comes in rainbow colours and you're being served chicken flambéd at your table or Peking duck with foie gras at your favourite Chinese restaurant, get ready for new wave Chinese cuisine led by a growing number of Singapore-based Chinese chefs. We look into this growing trend to modernise classic Chinese cuisine. We also visit a home in Bukit Timah with a great view inside and out - a jungle outside and an art gallery within; catch a couple of TV shows about modern love and the Harvey Weinstein scandal; and get a preview of the upcoming M1 Fringe Festival which tackles the subject of home and belonging.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe