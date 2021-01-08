The rise and rise of livestreaming retail

THOSE of us of a certain vintage will know of the loud, chatty and very persuasive "aunties and uncles" who would pop up around wet markets and in supermarkets, hawking new-fangled pots and pans, magic cleaners and other gizmos and offering food tastings and cooking demos. Well, surprise: They've gone online too. A new phenomenon has taken the retail world by storm - live-streaming e-commerce.

Larger-than-life personalities, including TV titan Jack Neo, have commandeered screens across Singapore, reeling consumers in and locking down sales. Retail players are moving in as they see the rich potential of live-streaming. In Brunch this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend, we explore the next big thing in online selling and why it works.

As far as next big things go, Revolut, the fintech firm that bagged 13 million users on its money transfer platform in five years, is no slacker. CEO Nikolay Storonsky shares how he built one of the hottest and most valuable startups in the UK, in The Raffles Conversation.

There's much we cannot control - the markets, the economy, or what will happen with Covid-19. The only thing that is actually within our control is our behavior. That's why the new year's resolution this year for you should include a long-term plan to secure your financial future, says The Science Of Wealth.

In The Finish Line, our columnist speaks to Virgin Active Singapore on the "new normal" in Singapore's fiercely competitive fitness and wellness industry.

While 2020 seemed pretty much a write-off, it was also a year of personal growth for many. The Winding Road looks back at the positives, when we pivoted, relearnt, and picked up new capabilities, making the best out of a stressful time.

And in Fine Print, our resident bookworm dives into a new publication that sets out the links between values and the economic destiny of nations.

