The rise of co-living, in BT Weekend

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
FANCY sharing your rented abode with like-minded flatmates, in an arrangement where your landlord picks up your utilities tab, pays for WiFi, provides housekeeping, AND organises block parties?
Living with strangers doesn't sound so bad when the space that you cohabit is more of a cheery
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg