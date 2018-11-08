Travel alone and rediscover yourself

FOR a fast-growing breed of solo travellers, the new hashtag could be #metime, as travelling alone is now seen as the new luxury - to rediscover oneself, move out of our comfort zone and seek new friends and experiences.

In Friday's issue of Weekend magazine, we explore this phenomenon and how it's no longer limited to the budget backpack explorer. Luxury tour companies are getting into the act as they take care of the nitty gritty that busy professionals don't have time for. So pack your bags, leave your spouse and kids behind and go connect with your best friend - yourself.

We also hit the dining trail in New York, now that Singapore Airlines has introduced daily non-stop flights to Newark on its A350-900ULR aircraft. We head out of the city to Pocantico Hills, New York, to visit celebrated chef and sustainable farming advocate Dan Barber, where his Blue Hill at Stone Barns restaurant serves a 25 to 35 course tasting menu of the best produce to be found in surrounding farms.

We also eat out in Manhattan, so find out what the latest trends are as we speak to several industry people for their opinions on what New Yorkers are eating. Answer: A lot, with much more diversity than before.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

For jewellery lovers, check in on our chat with Hugues de Pins, Van Cleef & Arpels' managing director, South-east Asia and Australia.

Find out how to get stripped-down style in your home and plan your next eco-friendly holiday in a hotel or resort which does its part to save the environment.

To subscribe, visit bt.sg/subscribe