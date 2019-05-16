When design dances with art at the Venice Biennale ...

LOUIS Vuitton's Virgil Abloh may be best known for the label's menswear designs, his own label Off White and collaborations with Nike, but what may be less known is that he is also a trained furniture designer and architect.

These other talents came in handy when he was approached by the renowned Carpenters Workshop Gallery to design a line of furniture at the premier art show Venice Biennale. The result was Dysfunctional, which includes a lopsided chair christened "Sinking", in a reference to Venice as a city that's partly submerged due to climate change; taking a seat in this chair, one is perpetually askew, as a reminder of what's wrong with the world and the need for us to act fast to tackle the environmental crisis.

In Friday's edition of Weekend magazine, we look at how design and art come together in Venice's top art show, where the Carpenters Workshop Gallery aims to challenge the boundaries between art, design and architecture.

Feast your eyes on some dazzling visual displays as the exhibition shows how art doesn't have to be static but can be touched, admired and used on a daily basis.

In this edition, we also speak to Pawan Ghandi, founder of KaHa, a leader in the smart-wearables industry, which has developed a smartwatch that can change the way we live.

Imagine a watch that can send an SOS notification if you are in danger, or track your health data that can be transmitted to your doctor. The way of the future is now, and he is on top of it.

We also head out to London and Barcelona to check out what chefs in both cities are doing to support their local food producers and dining culture, while staying relevant.

We also check out an aesthetic doctor's minimalist approach to home design and show you how to give a boost to your workwear wardrobe with value-for-money fashion labels.