When disruptors go back to square one

WHEN they first came on the scene, disruptors the likes of Uber, Grab, Airbnb, Deliveroo and foodpanda were revolutionary for being "asset-light". Their business model was built on assets that they did not own. So why are these sharing economy players now buying up property and cars?

It looks like they're circling back to the very models they sought to disrupt. But in fact, the playbook makes much strategic sense, as we find out in Brunch, this Saturday in The Business Times Weekend.

For Japanese conglomerate Hitachi, the winning play has been to reposition itself from manufacturing powerhouse to what it calls a "social innovation business". Hitachi Asia chairman Kojin Nakakita tells The Raffles Conversation why.

You don't have to be a gamer to see the enormous opportunities in mobile gaming. Even Apple has thrown its hat into the ring, with its brand new Apple Arcade starting up this week. CFA Singapore Insights sets out the fundamentals that you need to look at if you're intrigued by the investment potential of mobile gaming.

Negative interest rates have turned the bond world upside down. In This Time Is Different, our columnist explains why investors need to be very wary of the rush.

It's no revelation that we love bad news. People are drawn to negativity because we think it keeps us safe. But here's the bad news (sorry) - the Internet has made it worse, as Sass & The City says.

It's F1 weekend. Before you head down to the track, don't miss our columnist's exclusive interview with five-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, in The Finish Line.

And in our Health page, a look at what you should know about the various types of vaccinations available today, and why you should take precautions.