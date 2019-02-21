Who says Singapore talents don't push the creativity envelope?

WHO says Singapore can't produce cutting-edge talent? Just check out this bunch: John Lim, an avant garde floral designer who's now sought after by high fashion brands from Gucci to Cartier to dress up their events. Or Priscilla Shunmugam, whose conceptual takes on Asian design makes her the cult favourite of Singapore's most stylish women. Desmond Shen is a young Singapore chef making waves with his original culinary ideas, while pastry chefs Ben Goh and Chong Koo Jee have competed internationally and apply that same level of intensity in their chosen profession. Spatial designers like ASolidPlan are doing just that for their clients in interior design and architecture.

In Friday's issue of Weekend, we spotlight the Singaporean and Singapore-based talent who have stood out for their creativity and ability to stay ahead of the pack in their respective fields. Not ones to stick to the tried-and-tested route, these individuals are pushing boundaries and share the same goal of being the best at what they do and raising the bar for the creative scene in Singapore.

For watch fans who can't get enough even after the launches at SIHH, there's the upcoming Basel show to look out for. We offer a preview.

We also speak to Gani Atmadiredja, managing director of W. Atelier, who tells us how he turned his flailing family sanitary ware business in Singapore into a high-end furniture retailer. And if you're looking for a new sofa for your home, check out some of the new brands in town which focus on home decor with an artisanal touch.

And for TV fans with an artistic bent, read our review of Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw, the funniest and spookiest parody of the contemporary art world yet.