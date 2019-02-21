You are here

Home > Weekend

Who says Singapore talents don't push the creativity envelope?

Thu, Feb 21, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190221_JEBLURB21_3702449.jpg

WHO says Singapore can't produce cutting-edge talent? Just check out this bunch: John Lim, an avant garde floral designer who's now sought after by high fashion brands from Gucci to Cartier to dress up their events. Or Priscilla Shunmugam, whose conceptual takes on Asian design makes her the cult favourite of Singapore's most stylish women. Desmond Shen is a young Singapore chef making waves with his original culinary ideas, while pastry chefs Ben Goh and Chong Koo Jee have competed internationally and apply that same level of intensity in their chosen profession. Spatial designers like ASolidPlan are doing just that for their clients in interior design and architecture.

In Friday's issue of Weekend, we spotlight the Singaporean and Singapore-based talent who have stood out for their creativity and ability to stay ahead of the pack in their respective fields. Not ones to stick to the tried-and-tested route, these individuals are pushing boundaries and share the same goal of being the best at what they do and raising the bar for the creative scene in Singapore.

For watch fans who can't get enough even after the launches at SIHH, there's the upcoming Basel show to look out for. We offer a preview.

We also speak to Gani Atmadiredja, managing director of W. Atelier, who tells us how he turned his flailing family sanitary ware business in Singapore into a high-end furniture retailer. And if you're looking for a new sofa for your home, check out some of the new brands in town which focus on home decor with an artisanal touch.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And for TV fans with an artistic bent, read our review of Netflix's Velvet Buzzsaw, the funniest and spookiest parody of the contemporary art world yet.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

BT_20190221_KRCAPLAND21_3702442.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand taking step back from Singapore housing sector unless price is good

Most Read

1 Trump may worsen global car market slump
2 DBS group plans major revamp of DBS Vickers
3 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
4 Best World requests trading halt pending announcement; shares fall 17% in early session
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190221_ANGDBS_3702490.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS to merge retail equities trading into bank by year-end

BP_REIT_210219_2.jpg
Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Reits sector gets big boost from lifting of sunset clause on tax exemption

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

More transparency sought for foreign worker criteria

Feb 21, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tax break mitigates diesel duty hike - but cushion is temporary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening