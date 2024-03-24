Subscribers

Mentors are valuable co-pilots in today’s turbulent job market

Maxim Tint

Published Sun, Mar 24, 2024 · 9:00 am
Mentorship is a form of long-term guidance in which an experienced mentor provides holistic support to a mentee in his overall development.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Career Advice

THE job market has evolved into a highly competitive arena. Retrenchments last year more than doubled from 2022, and employment growth slowed.

It is therefore unsurprising that most professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) surveyed in the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) taskforce reports cited career progression as a key need or worry.

Amid increasing job insecurity, it is more realistic to focus on career security. Seasoned professionals must continually reshape their skill sets based on their needs and priorities in life, which could change as well.

Young professionals, meanwhile, may face significant gaps between their career aspirations and their existing skill sets.

The rapid...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Mental health

Jobs and skills

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Working Life

Small banks demand full-time office work more than bigger peers

More middle managers are being laid off

Will AI help or hurt workers? At SXSW, the answer depends on who you ask

Winning the game of boardroom chess

Stressed at work? Your office phone booth could tell your boss

Boosting data quality: How to make a plan for storage, usage and governance

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article