Mentors are valuable co-pilots in today’s turbulent job market

Mentorship is a form of long-term guidance in which an experienced mentor provides holistic support to a mentee in his overall development.

THE job market has evolved into a highly competitive arena. Retrenchments last year more than doubled from 2022, and employment growth slowed.

It is therefore unsurprising that most professionals, managers and executives (PMEs) surveyed in the National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) taskforce reports cited career progression as a key need or worry.

Amid increasing job insecurity, it is more realistic to focus on career security. Seasoned professionals must continually reshape their skill sets based on their needs and priorities in life, which could change as well.

Young professionals, meanwhile, may face significant gaps between their career aspirations and their existing skill sets.

The rapid...