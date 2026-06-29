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2026年度获奖者

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Lin Shao Mei

Published Mon, Jun 29, 2026 · 03:21 PM

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初创企业与中小企业组顶尖获奖者 (按字母顺序排列)

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大型企业组顶尖获奖者 (按字母顺序排列)

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