2026年度获奖者
Lin Shao Mei
本文由AI辅助翻译
初创企业与中小企业组顶尖获奖者 (按字母顺序排列)
Ailytics Pte Ltd: 更智能的视觉洞察，提升运营安全与生产力
H3 Zoom Pte Ltd: 外墙检测系统
Milkiway AI: Clerical by Milkiway
大型企业组顶尖获奖者 (按字母顺序排列)
JTC Corporation: 人工智能招标评估系统
SBS 过境 Pte Ltd: 手语虚拟助手 (SiLViA)
Thales Design Center Singapore: Thales Fly to Gate
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