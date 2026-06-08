iEdge新加坡次50指数6月评估：AEM、Top Glove等公司获纳入
科技相关公司目前在这些指数中的占比约为26.2%
- 在6月份的评估中，iEdge新加坡次50指数纳入了四家公司，同时剔除了四家。 照片来源：BT档案照片
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】根据6月份的评估结果，AEM、Top Glove、UI Boustead Reit（房地产投资信托）和PC Partner Group于周一（6月8日）被宣布为iEdge新加坡次50指数的新增成分股。
这些公司取代了SingPost、Digital Core Reit、Wee Hur和China Sunsine Chemical Holdings，成为iEdge新加坡次50指数和iEdge新加坡次50加权指数的成分股。
更新后的指数将于6月22日开盘时生效。
在2026年1月至5月期间，iEdge新加坡次50流动性加权指数实现了12.3%的总回报率。这一表现优于同期海峡时报指数10.8%的回报率。
此次评估后，iEdge新加坡次50指数中科技相关公司的占比从16.6%上升至约26.2%，主要由AEM、UMS Integration、Francken Group和iFAST Corporation等公司带动。
该系列指数的下一次评估将在9月份进行。
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