大华银行 (UOB) 为14亿美元2030年到期浮动利率担保债券定价
该债券预计将于8月25日发行，并在新加坡交易所上市
- 该担保债券是在大华银行150亿美元的全球担保债券计划下发行的。 照片：BT资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡讯】大华银行 (UOB) 周三（8月19日）宣布，已为其2030年2月到期的10亿英镑（14亿美元）浮动利率担保债券定价。
该担保债券的发行日期预计为8月25日。该行将向新加坡交易所申请债券的上市和报价。
该担保债券将以英镑隔夜指数均值（Sonia）的每日复利利率加上0.49%的年利率计息，每季度末支付。
Sonia利率是银行从其他金融机构和机构投资者隔夜借入英镑所支付的平均利率。
债券的本息支付将由Glacier Eighty公司担保。该担保由该公司从银行购买的贷款组合及公司的其他资产作抵押。
该担保债券作为大华银行150亿美元全球担保债券计划下的第17期发行，预计将获得穆迪投资者服务公司 (Moody’s Investors Service) 的“Aaa”评级以及标准普尔评级服务公司 (Standard & Poor’s Rating Services) 的“AAA”评级。
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除大华银行外，蒙特利尔银行 (Bank of Montreal)、汇丰银行新加坡 (HSBC Singapore)、RBC Europe以及渣打银行 (Standard Chartered) 新加坡分行也被任命为该担保债券的联席主承销商。
周二，大华银行股价收盘下跌0.6%或0.25新元，报40.88新元。
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