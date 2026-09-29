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值得关注的股票：丰树工业信托

Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 08:38 AM
    • 丰树工业信托将以约980万美元现金出售其位于美国的一处数据中心资产。
    • 丰树工业信托将以约980万美元现金出售其位于美国的一处数据中心资产。 照片：商业时报资料图

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    [新加坡] 以下公司出现最新动态，可能影响其周二（9月29日）的证券交易：

    丰树工业信托 (Mapletree Industrial Trust) ：该信托的管理公司周二表示，在现有租户DataBank Properties通知有意行使购买该建筑的选择权后，信托准备以约980万美元现金出售一处位于美国的数据中心资产。出售所得款项净额可能用于偿还债务和/或为营运资金需求提供资金。周一，丰树工业信托的单位价格上涨0.5%或0.01新元，收于1.87新元。

    暂停交易 UMS Integration 于周二上午要求暂停交易，以待发布一项公告。周一，UMS股价下跌3.3%或0.09新元，收于2.63新元。

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