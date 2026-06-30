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值得关注的股票：Aspial Corporation

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Jun 30, 2026 · 08:33 AM
    • Aspial现提议脱售的阿尔伯特街30号（30 Albert Street）地块，原计划在布里斯班建造一座91层高的住宅摩天大楼。
    • Aspial现提议脱售的阿尔伯特街30号（30 Albert Street）地块，原计划在布里斯班建造一座91层高的住宅摩天大楼。 照片：商业时报资料

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    [新加坡] 以下公司在周二（6月30日）出现可能影响其证券交易的新动态：

    Aspial Corporation ：该企业集团周一提议，以3360万澳元（约合2310万美元）的价格，脱售其子公司在澳大利亚的一处永久地契房产的100%股权，预计净收益约为2710万澳元。Aspial表示，计划将所得款项用于偿还该房产的现有贷款，并作为一般营运资金。该项目位于阿尔伯特街30号（30 Albert Street），原计划在布里斯班建造一座91层高的住宅摩天大楼。该消息发布前，Aspial Corporation的股价周一收盘持平，报0.147新元。

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