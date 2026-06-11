值得关注的股票：CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust、新交所
- 在周三举行的特别股东大会上，CICT 的单位持有人就批准以39亿新元收购 Paragon 的提议极力寻求答案。 图片来源：TAY CHU YI, BT
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 以下公司出现新动态，其证券交易可能在周四（6月11日）受到影响：
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT)：CICT 的单位持有人在周三举行的特别股东大会上，就批准以39亿新元收购乌节路购物中心 Paragon 的提议追问不舍。其中包括 Ng Ee Peng，他曾在2000年至2002年期间担任 CapitaLand 商业与基金管理业务部门的首席执行官。周三，CICT 的单位收盘报2.33新元，上涨0.05新元，涨幅为2.2%。
Singapore Exchange (SGX)：新加坡交易所周三报告称，得益于所有市场板块强劲的交易活动和投资者的持续参与，其证券市场在2026年5月的成交额同比增长70%，达到458亿新元。当月的证券日均成交额同比增长79%至24亿新元，创下自2007年10月以来的最高水平。在消息公布前，新交所股价收于21.70新元，下跌0.01新元，跌幅为0.05%。
TRENDING NOW
DBS to launch tokenised physical gold for retail customers in Singapore
‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse
CICT’s S$3.9 billion Paragon buy draws scrutiny over timing, funding at EGM
Evergrande’s liquidation prompts some PwC partners to shield assets, contemplate divorce