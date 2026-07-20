值得关注的股票：新航、远东乌节
- 新航表示，其对印度航空的投资使集团能够抓住单一枢纽模式下无法完全实现的增长机遇。 照片：路透社
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】以下公司出现新动态，可能影响其股票在周一（7月20日）的交易：
新加坡航空公司 (SIA) ：这家国家航空公司于周五，即7月24日年度股东大会召开前，在回应新加坡证券投资者协会 (Securities Investors Association (Singapore)) 的询问时，为其对印度航空 (Air India) 的投资进行了辩护。新航表示，此举使集团能够抓住单一枢纽模式（即航班仅通过一个机场进行中转）下无法完全实现的增长机遇。在该消息公布前，新航股价周五收盘上涨0.5%（即0.04新元），报7.65新元。
远东乌节 (Far East Orchard) ：新加坡上诉庭周五裁定，针对远东乌节联号公司FEOpus的一项衡平法撤销索赔将进入庭审阶段。尽管剩余的六名索赔人要求归还超过2020万新元的款项或寻求替代性损害赔偿，但远东乌节周一表示，其持有的20%有效权益将公司的财务风险敞口限制在非重大水平。此案源于2024年6月的初步公告，当时FEOpus最初收到了13名单位业主就SBF Center商业开发项目提出的索赔。
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