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值得关注的股票：新航、Jardine Matheson Holdings、Elite UK Reit

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Jun 16, 2026 · 08:20 AM
    • 新航集团5月份的客运量同比增长4.9%。
    • 新航集团5月份的客运量同比增长4.9%。 图片来源：YEN MENG JIIN, 《商业时报》

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    [新加坡] 以下公司出现的新动态可能影响其证券在周二（6月16日）的交易：

    Singapore Airlines (SIA) ：新航集团5月份的客运量同比增长4.9%，而乘客运力则增加了5.3%。旗舰航空公司新航及其廉价航空子公司Scoot周一表示，5月份的客运量为135亿收入客公里，高于去年同期的129亿。货运方面，载运量增长3.2%至5.341亿吨公里，而去年同期为5.176亿吨公里，运力则增长了1.5%。该公告发布前，新航股价上涨2.4%，即0.17新元，收于7.17新元。

    Jardine Matheson Holdings (JMH) ：该公司在周二举行的首个“投资者日”活动上，公布了多项投资目标。这些目标包括一项新的5亿美元股票回购计划（将持续至2027年底），以及每年将股息至少提高5%。JMH股价周一收盘持平于66美元。

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