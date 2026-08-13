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受上半年强劲盈利和中期股息翻倍提振，城市发展（CDL）股价大涨11.2%

其上半年净利润从之前的9120万新元跃升至3亿零160万新元

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 09:37 AM
    • 城市发展董事会宣布派发每股0.06新元的单层免税中期股息，高于2025财年上半年宣布的每股0.03新元。
    • 城市发展董事会宣布派发每股0.06新元的单层免税中期股息，高于2025财年上半年宣布的每股0.03新元。 照片：YEN MENG JIIN，《商业时报》

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    [新加坡] 房地产开发商 城市发展有限公司 (City Developments Ltd) (CDL) 的股价于周四（8月13日）开盘时一度飙升11.2%（即0.88新元），至8.74新元。

    该集团在开盘前宣布，其截至6月30日的上半年业绩显示，净利从去年同期的9120万新元增至三倍，达到3亿零160万新元。

    该增长主要得益于其房地产开发业务的强劲表现，特别是Lumina Grand项目确认了全部营收和利润。Lumina Grand是位于武吉巴督的一个拥有512个单位的执行共管公寓项目，已于今年4月获得临时入伙准证。

    集团上半年营收增长61.1%至27.2亿新元，高于2025财年上半年的16.9亿新元。

    董事会宣布派发每股0.06新元的单层免税中期股息，是2025财年上半年宣布的每股0.03新元的两倍。

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