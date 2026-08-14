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DFI零售集团将成GNC在香港、澳门和新加坡的独家批发商

该集团将通过Guardian为GNC的保健品提供销售、营销、分销和物流服务

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 03:58 PM
    • 新加坡上诉庭于2026年5月裁定，维持并强制执行GNC全面接管其前门店租约的权利。
    • 新加坡上诉庭于2026年5月裁定，维持并强制执行GNC全面接管其前门店租约的权利。 照片：商业时报资料图

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    【新加坡】 DFI零售集团 (DFI Retail Group) 与GNC周五（8月14日）发表联合声明宣布，DFI零售集团将成为保健品牌GNC在香港、澳门和新加坡的独家批发商、分销商和特许经营商。

    这是两家公司新建立的合伙业务的一部分，旨在让消费者更容易获得以科学为基础的高品质健康保健方案。

    该零售公司将通过DFI旗下的新加坡Guardian，为GNC的系列保健品提供销售、营销、分销和物流服务，确保消费者能便捷地购买到这些产品。

    声明指出：“新加坡标志着DFI与GNC在亚洲合作的下一阶段。”

    此前在5月，新加坡上诉庭维持并执行了GNC完全接管其前门店租约的权利，并判给这家美国保健品零售商超过1890万美元的赔偿金

    GNC全球特许经营和批发业务首席官Cheri Mullen表示：“我们期待在新加坡重组门店网络，并专注于重建和加强我们在该市场的业务，同时继续提供消费者所期望的GNC高品质、创新和有科学依据的保健方案。”

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    2025年12月，由于“消费者行为”发生变化，DFI零售集团旗下的美妆保健品牌万宁（Mannings）宣布关闭其在中国大陆的所有门店。

    万宁在中国大陆拥有超过120家门店，在香港和澳门另有320家分店。该品牌在新加坡以Guardian的名称运营。

    DFI零售集团的一位公司发言人当时告诉《商业时报》，万宁在中国大陆的结业不会影响Guardian在新加坡的运营。

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