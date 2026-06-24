Emperador公布2026年资本支出预算24亿比索，过半将投向威士忌业务
今年的资本支出低于往年
- 2025年，这家烈酒制造商为其资本支出拨出40亿比索。 图片来源：BT档案图片
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】全球酒业集团 Emperador 于周三（6月24日）宣布，已为其2026年的资本支出（capex）拨出24亿菲律宾比索（约合5070万新元）的预算。
这家双重上市的烈酒制造商表示，其资本支出的一半以上将分配给威士忌业务，用于建造仓库和熟成地点，以及进行设施升级。
剩余部分将用于白兰地业务，以升级生产和分销设施。
Emperador在声明中表示：“与前几年相比，2026年的资本支出较低，这是由于过去几年完成了许多资本密集型项目。”
2025年，该公司为其资本支出拨备了40亿比索。
该公司举例称，已完成的Dalmore酿酒厂扩建项目使其产能翻了一番，同时还建了新仓库以储存新增酒液进行陈酿。
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Emperador还提到，其新近完工并投入运营的项目包括位于Jura的生物质锅炉和位于Invergordon的生物能源中心。
截至周三下午1时51分，Emperador的股价持平于0.345新元。
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