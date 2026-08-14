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尽管上半年利润下滑，云顶新加坡股价仍上涨6.4%

该股升至0.665新元，上涨约0.04新元

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Fri, Aug 14, 2026 · 09:26 AM
    • 云顶新加坡表示，利润下滑主要归因于折旧增加、利息收入减少以及资产更新工程。
    • 云顶新加坡表示，利润下滑主要归因于折旧增加、利息收入减少以及资产更新工程。 照片来源：《商业时报》资料图

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    [新加坡] 尽管云顶新加坡 (Genting Singapore) 周四公布其上半年利润下滑33.5%，但该公司股价仍在周五（8月14日）上涨了 6.4%。

    这家度假村及赌场运营商的上半年利润录得1.561亿新元，低于去年同期的2.347亿新元。该集团表示，这主要归因于折旧增加、利息收入减少以及资产更新工程。

    尽管如此，得益于非博彩业务收入增长的支撑，公司营收仅下滑0.9%至12亿新元。该业务板块带来了3.886亿新元的收入，同比增长约6%。

    周五，该股股价升至0.665新元，截至午盘上涨约0.04新元，成交量达1.144亿股。

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