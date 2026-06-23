国浩房地产子公司为1.1亿新元2030年到期固定利率票据定价2.5%
所得款项净额将用于资助一般营运资本及其他企业需求
- 该票据将在该子公司30亿新元的多币种中期票据计划下发行。 照片：商业时报档案照片
本文由AI辅助翻译
（新加坡讯）房地产开发商 GuocoLand的 全资子公司GLL IHT，已为一笔价值1.1亿新元、2030年到期的固定利率票据定价，利率为2.5%。
GuocoLand在周一（6月22日）提交给交易所的文件中宣布，该票据将由GuocoLand提供担保，发行面额为25万新元。
该票据将在该子公司30亿新元的多币种中期票据计划下发行。
票据利息将每半年支付一次，支付日为每年的3月30日和9月30日，首次付息日为2027年3月30日。该票据将于2030年9月30日到期。
发行所得款项净额将用于资助该公司及其子公司的一般营运资本和企业需求。
DBS Bank已被任命为此次发行的独家主承销商和账簿管理人。
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在满足惯例交割条件的前提下，该票据预计将于2026年6月30日或前后发行。票据将在发行后的下一个交易日在新加坡交易所上市。
周一，GuocoLand股价收于2.18新元，下跌0.01新元，跌幅0.5%。
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