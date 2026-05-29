珍宝海鲜将于9月30日关闭其东海岸海鲜中心旗舰店
该店关闭或将影响集团2027财年的营收
- Jumbo集团表示，业主正在研究该物业的重新发展计划。 照片：商业时报资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】Jumbo Seafood的母公司周五（5月29日）宣布，其位于东海岸海鲜中心的旗舰店将于9月30日租约到期后停止营业。
在截至2025年9月的最新财年中，该门店的营收约占Jumbo集团总营收的14%。该店成立于1987年，是Jumbo Seafood连锁餐厅的第一个营业点。
该集团表示，业主国家公园局正在研究东海岸海鲜中心的重新发展计划，以配合对该公园的长期规划。
该公司表示，关闭该门店预计不会对Jumbo集团在截至2026年9月30日的财年中的合并每股有形净资产或合并每股收益造成任何重大影响。
该公司补充道，这是因为Jumbo Seafood只会在租约到期日当天才会迁出东海岸海鲜中心的物业。
然而，该店的关闭可能会影响集团2027财年的营收。
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Jumbo集团表示，公司计划“通过其新门店（包括圣淘沙和大成等分店）以及其他现有业务的营收贡献”来减轻这一影响。
该公司补充说，将继续优化其现有门店网络和整体运营。
在该消息公布前， Jumbo集团 的股价周五收盘持平，报0.28新元。
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