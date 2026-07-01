高兄弟生态工程公司获原则性批准，将转至新交所主板上市
该拟议转板预计将提升集团知名度，并使其接触更广泛的投资者群体
- 此举须经股东批准。 摄影：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】可持续工程解决方案供应商 Koh Brothers Eco Engineering 于周三（7月1日）表示，已获得原则性批准，将其上市地位从凯利板（Catalist board）转至新加坡交易所（Singapore Exchange，简称新交所）主板。
该公司表示，最初于5月底宣布的拟议转板「旨在更好地反映公司的市场地位、增长阶段和相对稳定性，同时为股东提升长期价值」。
该公司补充道，转板带来的知名度提升以及「接触更庞大、更多元化的投资者群体」的机会，将改善股票流动性，并鼓励更多机构投资者参与。
公司指出，这些因素可能会改善市场估值，从而更准确地反映集团的内在价值。
该公司表示，此举也将使其在寻求本地及海外增长机会时拥有更大的灵活性。
截至2025年12月31日，该集团的订单总额约为11亿新元，「为其工程与建筑、生物精炼以及可再生能源业务提供了盈利可见性」。
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该公司表示，将发布一份与拟议转板相关的通函，并将在适当时候发出召开特别股东大会的通知，以寻求股东对此次转板的批准。
在该消息宣布前，该股周三收盘报0.133新元，上涨0.001新元，涨幅为0.8%。
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