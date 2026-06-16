MPACT以2.53%的利率为2亿新元绿色债券定价
Moody’s授予这批债券“Baa2”评级
- VivoCity是该房地产投资信托投资组合中的资产之一。此次发行所筹集的资金将用于为符合条件的绿色项目提供资金。 照片：BT档案图
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】 丰树泛亚商业信托 （MPACT）的管理人周二（6月16日）通过交易所公告宣布，已为一批2亿新元的高级绿色票据定价，利率为2.53%。
这批绿色债券是在其2022年设立的50亿新元欧元中期证券计划下发行，将于2033年6月24日到期。
此次发行所筹集的资金将由MPACT及其子公司使用，根据该房地产投资信托的绿色融资框架，为符合条件的绿色项目提供融资或再融资。
距离MPACT上一次发行同样价值2亿新元的绿色债券约有10个月。上一批债券的定价利率较低，为2.45%。
Moody’s授予这批债券“Baa2”评级，这与MPACT的长期发行人评级相同。
OCBC和UOB被委任为这批债券的联合首席经办人和账簿管理人。
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作为MPACT的受托人，DBS Trustee将为这些票据的偿付义务提供担保。
在该消息公布前，MPACT的单位周二收盘持平于1.28新元。
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