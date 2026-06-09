Nio否认美国指控，称被列入中国军事公司名单“不会影响”其业务
BYD、Alibaba及其他科技公司也被列入该名单
- Nio表示，将就其被列入名单一事与美国国防部进行接洽。 图片来源：BLOOMBERG
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 电动汽车制造商Nio否认了美国关于其协助中国军方的指控。
该公司周二（6月9日）表示，认为将其列入中国军事公司（CMC）名单的决定“缺乏正当理由，因为本公司并非中国军事公司，也非……中国国防工业基地的贡献者”。
Nio与BYD、Alibaba及其他中国科技公司于周一被美国国防部（DOD）列入CMC名单。
Nio指出，该名单“并非制裁名单”，并且与该名单相关的采购限制“不会影响公司的业务”。
该公司补充道，被列入CMC名单也不会限制公司证券的交易。
Nio表示，将与DOD接洽以求从名单中移除，“包括在必要时采取法律行动”，以保护公司及其股东的利益。
Asean Intelligence
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周二，Nio股价收盘上涨1.1%或0.06美元，至5.54美元。
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