上半年持续经营业务利润与营收下滑，奥兰集团股价收盘下跌7.7%
截至6月30日的上半年，该公司净利润增长近六倍至19亿新元。
- 营收从去年同期的153亿新元下降18.3%至125亿新元。 照片：商业时报资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 奥兰集团 (Olam Group) 在周五（8月14日）上午盘前公布上半年业绩后，其股价一度下跌高达8.5%。
上午9时10分，奥兰股价跌至1.19新元的盘中低点，跌幅为8.5%（0.11新元）。该股随后收窄跌幅，最终收盘报1.20新元，全天下跌7.7%，即0.10新元。
该公司周五公布，截至6月30日的上半年净利润增长近六倍，从去年同期的3亿2380万新元增至19亿新元。
这主要得益于出售其农业综合企业子公司 Olam Agri 44.58%的股份，以及信息技术与数字服务子公司 Mindsprint 的全部股权后，获得了约18亿新元的一次性总收益。
奥兰集团指出，公司也因其持有的 Olam Agri 剩余股份的估值而确认了一笔会计收益。
与此同时，在为期六个月的报告期内，剩余的奥兰集团及食品配料部门 ofi 的持续经营业务净利润从去年同期的1亿6370万新元下滑66%，至5560万新元。
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营收也同样下滑，从去年同期的153亿新元下降18.3%至125亿新元。
奥兰集团表示，这主要是由于“ofi 的投入品价格（即可可和咖啡）显著下跌，同时剩余奥兰集团的业务量也有所降低”。
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