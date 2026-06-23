The Business Times
business-time-50

新加坡航空15亿元点心债定价于2.38%

募集资金将用于购买飞机、支付飞机相关款项等用途

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Ry-Anne Lim

Ry-Anne Lim

Published Tue, Jun 23, 2026 · 09:14 PM
    • 新加坡航空的点心债预计将于2026年6月30日发行，并于2031年6月30日到期。
    • 新加坡航空的点心债预计将于2026年6月30日发行，并于2031年6月30日到期。 照片：路透社

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    [新加坡] Singapore Airlines (SIA) 在其100亿新元的多币种中期票据计划下，将按票面价值发行总值15亿元人民币（约合2.864亿新元）的五年期固定利率点心债，票息为2.38%。点心债是指在中国大陆以外发行的离岸人民币债券。 

    这批票据预计将于2026年6月30日发行，并于2031年6月30日到期。 

    SIA在周二（6月23日）提交给交易所的文件中表示，此次发行所募集的资金净额将用于购买飞机和支付飞机相关款项，以及用作一般企业或营运资本用途，包括为现有债务进行再融资。 

    在该公告发布前，SIA股价周二收于7.37新元，上涨0.04新元，涨幅为0.6%。

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    Singapore Airlines

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Altitude Xperience argued that the rooftop space in contention was not considered an unused space.

    Simba ordered to pay S$700,000 in damages to indoor skydiving operator Altitude Xperience for trespass

    Vincent Tan, founder of Berjaya Group, has reduced his holdings in multiple companies within the group.

    Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan

    Some industry watchers wonder if Orchard Road can hold its own next to competing retail destinations, both global and local.

    What’s wrong with Orchard Road? Experts weigh in on the street’s cachet and its future

    The sudden reversal comes a mere days after a US$75 billion initial public offering (IPO) that was reportedly more than four times subscribed.

    Back to Earth for SpaceX? Why the US$2 trillion titan shed US$600 billion in 3 days

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More