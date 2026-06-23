新加坡航空15亿元点心债定价于2.38%
募集资金将用于购买飞机、支付飞机相关款项等用途
- 新加坡航空的点心债预计将于2026年6月30日发行，并于2031年6月30日到期。 照片：路透社
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] Singapore Airlines (SIA) 在其100亿新元的多币种中期票据计划下，将按票面价值发行总值15亿元人民币（约合2.864亿新元）的五年期固定利率点心债，票息为2.38%。点心债是指在中国大陆以外发行的离岸人民币债券。
这批票据预计将于2026年6月30日发行，并于2031年6月30日到期。
SIA在周二（6月23日）提交给交易所的文件中表示，此次发行所募集的资金净额将用于购买飞机和支付飞机相关款项，以及用作一般企业或营运资本用途，包括为现有债务进行再融资。
在该公告发布前，SIA股价周二收于7.37新元，上涨0.04新元，涨幅为0.6%。
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