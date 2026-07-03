Soon Su Lin将卸任Frasers Property Singapore首席执行官；Tan Wee Hsien获委为继任者
她将担任Frasers Property Ltd首席执行官的顾问；此次领导层更迭正值集团进行重大重组之际
- Soon Su Lin（左）在集团任职近十年后将卸任。Tan Wee Hsien将于今年9月8日加入公司，担任候任首席执行官。 照片来源：商业时报资料图、FRASERS PROPERTY
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】Frasers Property周五（7月3日）在一份交易所公告中宣布，在该集团任职近十年后，Soon Su Lin将于2026年10月1日卸任Frasers Property Singapore公司的首席执行官。卸任后，她将转任集团顾问一职。
她的职位将由CapitaLand Development的Tan Wee Hsien（55岁）接替，他定于今年9月8日加入公司，担任候任首席执行官。
在此公告发布一周前， Frasers Property 刚宣布对其价值21亿新元的Frasers Hospitality Trust投资组合进行重组。该酒店信托已于去年私有化。
根据这项继任计划，现年66岁的Soon将担任顾问，以支持Frasers Property Ltd集团首席执行官Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi的工作。
尽管卸下新加坡业务主管的职务，她将继续担任One Bangkok Co以及Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management的董事。Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management是Frasers Centrepoint Trust的管理人。
Soon在Frasers Property集团任职超过九年，自2022年起领导新加坡业务。在返回新加坡之前，她曾担任Frasers Property泰国公司的开发业务首席执行官。
在2017年加入Frasers之前，她曾担任Orchard Turn Developments的首席执行官，该公司开发并运营Ion Orchard零售商场。她也曾是国际房地产咨询公司CBRE的执行董事。
即将上任的首席执行官Tan将为该职位带来三十年的亚太区房地产行业经验。
他目前任职于CapitaLand Development，担任越南及国际业务首席执行官。
他将常驻新加坡，向Panote汇报，并负责监管Frasers Property在新加坡的零售、商业、住宅和综合用途投资组合的战略方向、投资、运营及开发管理。
他目前在50多家公司的董事会担任董事职务，并曾担任房地产开发商MCL Land的首席执行官，以及Hongkong Land的董事兼南亚区开发物业主管。
Tan毕业于新加坡国立大学（国大），持有房地产管理理学荣誉学士学位。
Frasers Property股价周四收于1.07新元，上涨0.01新元，涨幅为0.9%。
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