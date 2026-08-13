各业务部门增长强劲 新科工程上半年净利增长27.1%至5亿1210万新元
公司宣布派发第二季度中期股息，每股0.05新元
- 上半年营收增长11.1%至65亿7000万新元，高于去年同期的59亿2000万新元。 照片：《商业时报》资料照片
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】 新科工程 (ST Engineering) 截至2026年6月30日的上半年净利增长27.1%，从去年同期的4亿零280万新元增至5亿1210万新元。
该集团在星期四（8月13日）表示，这主要是由于所有业务部门均取得增长，并反映了“更有利的业务组合”。
上半年每股盈利为0.1643新元，高于去年同期的0.1293新元。
上半年营收增长11.1%至65亿7000万新元，高于去年同期的59亿2000万新元。
若按重述后基础计算，剔除去年出售的 Leeboy 和 CityCab 业务，营收则增长了14%。
公司宣布派发第二季度中期股息，每股0.05新元，高于去年同期的0.04新元。股息将于9月4日派发。
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集团补充说，董事会已计划派发第三季度中期股息，为每股0.05新元。
新科工程上半年结束时的订单储备总额为357亿新元。集团预计，在2026年接下来的月份里，将从这批订单中交付约57亿新元的项目。
新科工程股价星期三收盘上涨0.08新元或0.78%，报10.28新元。
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