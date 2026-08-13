受Ensign一次性收益提振 星和上半年净利飙升至2.581亿新元
上半年营收下滑14.1%至9.697亿新元
- 上半年每股盈利为0.146新元，高于去年同期的0.026新元。 照片：商业时报资料
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】 星和 (StarHub) 公布，截至2026年6月30日的上半年，其净利从去年同期的4790万新元飙升至2.581亿新元。
这家电信公司在星期四（8月13日）表示，这主要是由于终止在Ensign InfoSecurity的汇总转让权所带来的一次性非经营性收益。
上半年每股盈利为0.146新元，高于去年同期的0.026新元。
上半年营收从去年同期的11.3亿新元下滑14.1%至9.697亿新元。这主要是由于消费者和企业业务部门的贡献减少，以及Ensign不再并表所致。
若不计Ensign，集团上半年的总营收为8.743亿新元，同比减少7630万新元，即8%。
公司宣布派发每股0.03新元的中期股息，与去年持平。股息将于9月4日派发。
Asean Intelligence
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星和股价星期三收报1.08新元，下跌0.01新元或0.9%。
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