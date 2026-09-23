星和与吉宝证实正就涉及M1的潜在交易进行洽谈
吉宝表示，相关洽谈是其为M1探索行业整合机会的努力之一。
- 据报道，星和与 M1 曾在 2024 年探讨合并的可能性，但当时并未达成任何交易。 照片：TAY CHU YI, 《商业时报》
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] 星和 (StarHub) 与吉宝 (Keppel) 证实，双方正在就一项涉及 M1 的潜在交易进行洽谈，这是新加坡电信行业整合的最新动向。
为回应《商业时报》（The Business Times）早前的报道，两家公司于周三（9月23日）分别发布交易所公告称，相关洽谈正在进行中，但无法保证交易最终会达成。
吉宝表示，公司将继续探索涉及 M1 的整合机会，因为它认为新加坡电信行业“需要进行整合”。
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