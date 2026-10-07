值得关注的股票：ESR-Reit
- ESR-Reit的管理人已追回约75%的未付欠款，这些欠款是其部分澳大利亚物业的租金支付违约所致。 照片：ESR-REIT
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】以下公司出现的新动态，可能影响其证券在周三（10月7日）的交易：
ESR-Reit ：该房地产投资信托（Reit）的管理人周二表示，对于其部分澳大利亚物业发生的租金支付违约，目前已追回约75%的未付欠款。在通过部分提取银行保函收回款项后，未付欠款还剩300万澳元（210万美元）。在此消息公布前，ESR-Reit的单位价格周二收盘报2.04新元，无起落。
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