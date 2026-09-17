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值得关注的股票：UltraGreen.ai

Chloe Lim
Deon Loke

Chloe Lim &

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 08:13 AM
    • UltraGreen.ai 表示，尽管竞争环境激烈，公司仍专注于维持其在美国的市场份额。
    • UltraGreen.ai 表示，尽管竞争环境激烈，公司仍专注于维持其在美国的市场份额。 图片来源：ULTRAGREEN.AI

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    【新加坡】以下公司出现新动态，或将影响其周四（9月17日）的证券交易：

    UltraGreen.ai： 该集团周三表示，尽管竞争环境激烈，但它仍然专注于维持在美国的市场份额。作为其更广泛增长战略的一部分，公司正在“积极接洽”其在美国的经销合作伙伴。此前，其制药业竞争对手 Zydus Lifesciences 的吲哚菁绿染料已在8月份获得监管批准。该公司在周三发布的声明，是在其第三季度财务业绩公布之前发布的。该业绩定于10月29日开市前发布。在声明发布前，该股周三收盘持平，报0.555美元。

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