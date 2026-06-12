股市焦点：CDL、Singapore Kitchen Equipment
- CDL 与 Hong Realty 的一家联营公司以5.424亿新元的最高价，标得位于 Peck Hay 路的一块99年租赁地契私人住宅地段。 图片来源：SPH
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 以下公司出现新动态，可能影响其证券在周五（6月12日）的交易：
City Developments Ltd (CDL) ：City Developments Ltd (CDL) 与 Hong Realty 的一家联营公司周四以5.424亿新元的最高价，标得位于 Peck Hay 路的一块99年租赁地契私人住宅地块，该地块距离纽顿（Newton）地铁转换站仅几步之遥。最高出价折合容积率每平方英尺1865.15新元。CDL 与 Hong Realty 的这家80:20合资公司计划开发一座约有380个单位的39层住宅楼。CDL 股价周四收报8.23新元，下跌0.04新元，跌幅0.5%。
Singapore Kitchen Equipment (SKE) ：该公司为其保留首席执行官 Sally Chua Chwee Choo 和高级经理 Charlene Koh Sai Eng 职位的决定进行辩护，尽管两人被控涉嫌欺诈和伪造账目。SKE 在回应新加坡交易所的询问时表示，一旦法庭程序出现重大进展，包括司法程序结束后，公司将更新其评估。在此期间，公司已委任执行董事 Alan Lee Chong Hoe，以便在 Chua 无法继续担任首席执行官的情况下接任该职务。在2021年8月暂停交易前，Singapore Kitchen 股票的最后收盘价为0.059新元。
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