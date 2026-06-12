The Business Times
business-time-50

股市焦点：CDL、Singapore Kitchen Equipment

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Jun 12, 2026 · 08:31 AM
    • CDL 与 Hong Realty 的一家联营公司以5.424亿新元的最高价，标得位于 Peck Hay 路的一块99年租赁地契私人住宅地段。
    • CDL 与 Hong Realty 的一家联营公司以5.424亿新元的最高价，标得位于 Peck Hay 路的一块99年租赁地契私人住宅地段。 图片来源：SPH

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    [新加坡] 以下公司出现新动态，可能影响其证券在周五（6月12日）的交易：

    City Developments Ltd (CDL) ：City Developments Ltd (CDL) 与 Hong Realty 的一家联营公司周四以5.424亿新元的最高价，标得位于 Peck Hay 路的一块99年租赁地契私人住宅地块，该地块距离纽顿（Newton）地铁转换站仅几步之遥。最高出价折合容积率每平方英尺1865.15新元。CDL 与 Hong Realty 的这家80:20合资公司计划开发一座约有380个单位的39层住宅楼。CDL 股价周四收报8.23新元，下跌0.04新元，跌幅0.5%。

    Singapore Kitchen Equipment (SKE) ：该公司为其保留首席执行官 Sally Chua Chwee Choo 和高级经理 Charlene Koh Sai Eng 职位的决定进行辩护，尽管两人被控涉嫌欺诈和伪造账目。SKE 在回应新加坡交易所的询问时表示，一旦法庭程序出现重大进展，包括司法程序结束后，公司将更新其评估。在此期间，公司已委任执行董事 Alan Lee Chong Hoe，以便在 Chua 无法继续担任首席执行官的情况下接任该职务。在2021年8月暂停交易前，Singapore Kitchen 股票的最后收盘价为0.059新元。

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    Stocks to watchCity Developments Ltd (CDL)

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Siranudh Scott had caused an internet sensation with a video accusing his brother of allegedly abusing him during his childhood years.

    ‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

    Onitsuka Tiger has been a key growth driver for Asics in recent years.

    Japan’s Asics to spin off popular Onitsuka Tiger sneaker business; shares rise

    The site in Peck Hay Road can yield about 315 private homes, according to URA.

    CDL, Hong Realty trump 3 other bidders with S$542.4 million offer at S$1,865 psf ppr for Peck Hay plot

    DeepSeek’s rapid global rise proves that elite Chinese AI talents do not have to work for American companies to achieve massive success.

    The returnees: Inside China’s AI talent reversal

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More