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股市焦点：Samudera Shipping, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Jul 2, 2026 · 08:15 AM
    • Samudera Shipping以2100万新元收购了DBS旗下的房地产控股公司Crest10。
    • Samudera Shipping以2100万新元收购了DBS旗下的房地产控股公司Crest10。 照片：BT档案图片

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    [新加坡] 以下公司在周四（7月2日）出现可能影响其证券交易的新动态：

    Samudera Shipping : Samudera周三宣布，以2100万新元收购DBS旗下的房地产控股公司Crest10。Crest10的主要资产是位于莱佛士码头6号的一处房产，由多个分层地契商业单位组成，该地址也是Samudera Shipping Line的注册办事处所在地。在消息公布前，该股周三平收于0.96新元。

    Koh Brothers Eco Engineering : 这家可持续工程解决方案供应商周三表示，已获得原则性批准，可将其上市地位从新加坡交易所（Singapore Exchange）的凯利板（Catalist board）转至主板（mainboard）。该转板计划于5月底首次宣布。在消息公布前，该股周三收报0.133新元，上涨0.001新元或0.8%。

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