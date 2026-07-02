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新加坡高等法庭就仓库运营商价格垄断案诠释《竞争法》关键条款

该法第34节下的“按目的”指的是具有“明显的反竞争经济理由”的行为

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Thu, Jul 2, 2026 · 09:36 AM
    • 这是高等法庭首次根据《竞争法》对上诉案作出裁决。
    • 这是高等法庭首次根据《竞争法》对上诉案作出裁决。 照片：BT档案

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】新加坡高等法庭在该国首起《竞争法》上诉案中，对该法的一项关键条款进行了界定，明确了何种行为构成对竞争的限制。

    在周二（6月30日）公布的一份长达113页的里程碑式判决中，Philip Jeyaretnam法官将《竞争法》第34节下的“按目的”（by object）这一短语诠释为具有“明显的反竞争经济理由”的行为。

    经客观评估，此类行为的目的、意图或理由在于阻止、限制或扭曲相关市场内的竞争。

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