韩国据报对Teo Siong Seng的Singamas及其他集装箱制造商展开卡特尔调查
包括CIMC在内的三家中国公司也正接受调查
- Singamas被控与China International Marine Containers、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment和CXIC Group Containers合谋操纵集装箱价格。 图片来源：SINGAMAS
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】据称，韩国反垄断监管机构已对新加坡航运界资深人士Teo Siong Seng旗下的Singamas Container及另外三家集装箱制造商涉嫌的价格操纵行为展开调查。
据《韩国经济日报》全球版周二（7月7日）报道，在这些公司被美国指控在疫情期间合谋限制产量、抬高海运钢制集装箱价格后，韩国公平交易委员会正在对一些全球最大的集装箱制造商进行调查。
该机构正在调查Singamas以及三家中国公司——China International Marine Containers (CIMC)、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment和CXIC Group Containers——是否违反了韩国竞争法。
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