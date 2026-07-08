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韩国据报对Teo Siong Seng的Singamas及其他集装箱制造商展开卡特尔调查

包括CIMC在内的三家中国公司也正接受调查

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Wed, Jul 8, 2026 · 04:49 PM
    • Singamas被控与China International Marine Containers、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment和CXIC Group Containers合谋操纵集装箱价格。
    • Singamas被控与China International Marine Containers、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment和CXIC Group Containers合谋操纵集装箱价格。 图片来源：SINGAMAS

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】据称，韩国反垄断监管机构已对新加坡航运界资深人士Teo Siong Seng旗下的Singamas Container及另外三家集装箱制造商涉嫌的价格操纵行为展开调查。

    据《韩国经济日报》全球版周二（7月7日）报道，在这些公司被美国指控在疫情期间合谋限制产量、抬高海运钢制集装箱价格后，韩国公平交易委员会正在对一些全球最大的集装箱制造商进行调查。

    该机构正在调查Singamas以及三家中国公司——China International Marine Containers (CIMC)、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment和CXIC Group Containers——是否违反了韩国竞争法。

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