财富管理行业蓬勃发展，瑞银、巴克莱、大华银行等私人银行纷纷扩充新加坡人才库
各银行正在招聘更多客户关系经理，同时也在加强内部人才培养
- 此次扩张的背景是，各银行正面临经验丰富的私人银行家人才库有限的挑战。 图片来源：海峡时报
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本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] 随着新加坡财富管理行业的增长，本地私人银行正积极招聘客户关系经理以满足市场需求，同时也在继续投资于现有的人才发展。
瑞士私人银行业巨头 UBS 计划在 2026 年于亚太地区增聘 100 名客户顾问，将其客户顾问团队规模扩大近 10%。其中一半的新员工将常驻新加坡。
该行在亚太地区的客户顾问人数已从五年前的 852 人增至如今的 954 人。
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