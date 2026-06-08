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数据提供商Linerlytica表示：需求激增推动了集装箱价格上涨

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Jun 8, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Linerlytica的分析发现，为满足需求，2021年的集装箱产量及其价格均有所上涨。
    • Linerlytica的分析发现，为满足需求，2021年的集装箱产量及其价格均有所上涨。 图片来源：SINGAMAS

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    【新加坡讯】集装箱航运数据提供商Linerlytica表示，一项对集装箱产量的分析显示，过去几年新造海运钢质集装箱价格的飙升是由需求所推动的。

    在美国司法部指控六家集装箱制造商串通限制标准干货集装箱的产量，导致2021年这些集装箱的价格上涨100%之后，Linerlytica对过去25年的集装箱制造业产业群产量进行了一项分析。

    被指控的制造商合计占有全球总产量的95%。

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