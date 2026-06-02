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可负担性危机远不止价格问题
为应对生活成本压力，多国政府与零售商协商降价，但收效甚微
- 政府仅仅针对超市价格，错失了解决可负担性危机真正根源的机会。 图片来源：彭博社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
（剑桥）世界各国政府正努力制定明智的对策，以应对通货膨胀以及基本商品的生产和供应中断问题。
例如，英国财政部最近发布一项提案，鼓励超市为面包、牛奶等必需品设定价格上限，以换取包装和环境法规的放宽。
乍看之下，这项政策似乎务实且富有同情心。但深入探究，便会发现其不愿正视成本上涨的结构性驱动因素。
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